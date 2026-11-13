734 cubic meters of timber seized and 147 complaints filed in Macedonia during October

734 cubic meters of timber seized and 147 complaints filed in Macedonia during October

The Forest Police seized 734 cubic meters of timber during stepped-up checks in October targeting illegal logging and the transport and sale of illegally sourced timber. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the operations resulted in a total of 147 complaints concerning misdemeanors and criminal offenses.

Of the timber seized, 288 cubic meters was oak and 274 cubic meters was beech. Officers also seized 51 cubic meters of mixed wood and 121 cubic meters of logs.

Të lidhura

None found

During the operations against timber theft, the Forest Police temporarily seized 11 goods vehicles, 15 passenger vehicles, eight tractors, 13 trailers and 18 electric saws. They filed 122 misdemeanor complaints with the relevant courts and submitted 25 criminal complaints to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Borçe Serafimovski said that individuals profit from timber theft while all citizens bear the cost. He said the intensified checks would continue and that authorities would act decisively against illegal activities that destroy forests. According to him, both those who cut timber illegally and those who resell it will be held accountable, as protecting forests is a shared responsibility.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 13:22

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