Haxhiu receives Institute’s report: War victims recorded individually for the first time

Haxhiu receives Institute’s report: War victims recorded individually for the first time

Kosovo Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu announced that she had met with Atdhe Hetemi, executive director of the Institute for Crimes Committed During the War in Kosovo, who presented her with the Institute’s annual report.

In a Facebook post, Haxhiu said she was briefed on the Institute’s work this year, particularly its verification of data on each victim. She said the data formed the basis for a preliminary list of war victims, which was published in July.

Të lidhura

None found

Haxhiu stressed that this is the first time the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo have recorded war victims individually, based on verified documents and testimony. She described accurate documentation as the strongest response to Serbia’s denial of the crimes.

According to Haxhiu, the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo, which passed the law establishing the Institute, will continue to support its work. She thanked Director Hetemi and the entire staff for their professionalism and care in handling every name and piece of testimony.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 13:22

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