Mickoski expects good relations with Serbia to continue after political changes in Belgrade

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski believes that cooperation and good-neighborly relations with Serbia will continue after the defeat of Aleksandar Vučić’s SNS, which had been in power until now.

Speaking to “Lokalno,” Mickoski said he was among the first to congratulate Ilija Srdanović, leader of the winning party, “Student List – Students Win.”

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“I hope our relations as good neighbors will continue and that, through cooperation, we will encourage economic growth in both countries. I have already spoken with Srdanović, the head of the list, and congratulated him on the election victory. I was among the first to congratulate him,” Mickoski said.

Speaking to reporters, Mickoski also addressed the attacks and insults that, according to him, are regularly coming from an opposition party. “I am used to the insults, attacks and fabricated accusations against me that I hear from that opposition party’s podium. They would like me to stoop to their level and respond in kind, but that will not happen,” the prime minister said.

He stressed that the aim is to implement the projects in the government program. These include today’s launch of the “M.uslugi” app, which is expected to be further developed as a digital wallet./Telegrafi/