Michael Gahler backs a technical government for free elections; says Balluku’s immunity was not lifted for political reasons

German MEP Michael Gahler sees the formation of a technical government in Albania as a way to restore public confidence in elections and ease political tensions.

Speaking at a meeting of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET), he said such a government would give citizens hope for free and fair elections. According to Gahler, it could also win the trust of civil society, ease the intensity of protests and help bring about peace.

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The MEP also referred to the towers built in Tirana, saying they illustrate the country’s problems and how money is laundered.

His comments come as protests against the government and calls for political change continue in Albania. Gahler has previously expressed concern about links between the state, the ruling party and organized crime, as well as their impact on Albania’s European prospects.

McAllister, the chair of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, has also raised concerns about the situation in Albania, noting that citizens have taken to the streets to protest against corruption and abuses.