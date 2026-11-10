Tabaku after European Parliament meeting: Technical government called for, elections and protesters discussed

Tabaku after European Parliament meeting: Technical government called for, elections and protesters discussed

Democratic Party MP Jorida Tabaku said a call for a technical government was raised during a discussion on Albania in the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET). According to her, it was presented as a way to break the political deadlock and ensure free and fair elections.

After the meeting, Tabaku posted a video on social media discussing the issues addressed in AFET. She mentioned elections, equality before the law and Albania’s progress toward European integration.

Të lidhura

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On elections, Tabaku said organized crime had prevented a change of government in the country. She said the call for a technical government was raised in this context, as a way out of Albania’s current situation.

Tabaku also raised the issue of how the law is applied, contrasting the treatment of politicians accused of corruption with that of citizens who protest. She asked whether they are treated equally and whether a perception has emerged that someone who commits corruption can remain free.

According to Tabaku, the voices of protesters were also conveyed in the European Parliament. She expressed concern about what she described as the undignified and often violent way police treat protesters.

Another topic discussed in AFET, according to Tabaku, was media freedom. She described it, along with the treatment of protesters, as an essential part of Albania’s European integration process.

On European integration, Tabaku stressed that passing laws is not enough unless they are put into practice. She linked this to the rule of law and respect for rights.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 19:16

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