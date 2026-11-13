Mexhiti accuses BDI of using the Badinter principle to block the bar exam in Albanian

Mexhiti accuses BDI of using the Badinter principle to block the bar exam in Albanian

Izet Mexhiti, one of VLEN’s leaders, criticized BDI today for what he called misuse of the Badinter principle. In a Facebook post, he said BDI was trying to use the principle to block the law allowing the bar exam to be taken in Albanian.

According to Mexhiti, BDI is boasting that it will prevent the law’s passage in Parliament. He stressed that the Badinter principle is a constitutional mechanism created to protect Albanians from being outvoted by the majority.

Të lidhura

None found

Mexhiti recalled that the principle emerged from negotiations over the Ohrid Agreement, in which, he said, the parties were not political parties but Albanians and Macedonians. For that reason, he said, the double-majority voting requirement was not introduced so Albanians could block one another or Albanian parties could use it in their rivalries. Its purpose, Mexhiti said, was to protect Albanians from being outvoted by the majority, not to allow some Albanians to outvote others.

He warned that using the Badinter principle for party interests today could trigger a domino effect tomorrow: political groups might seek ways to manipulate the double-majority vote and outvote Albanians.

Mexhiti said the Albanian opposition should not use the Badinter principle to block a law that expands Albanians’ rights. According to him, the law will allow Albanian students, for the first time in the country’s history, to take the bar exam in their mother tongue.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 14:53

Tags: , ,
Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years

Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years
From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years

From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years
Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday

Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday
Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses

Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses
Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20

Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20
Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo

Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo
From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia

From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia
Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms

Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms
grandpashabet facebookBursa Escortgrandpashabet facebookjojobetgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet girişkahraman haberdeneme bonusu veren sitelercasinofast güncel girişgrandpaşhabetonline notarystarzbetgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetjojobetkavbetgrandpashabet girişjojobetjojobetjojobet giriş