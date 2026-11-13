Zemaj accuses Vitia of incompetence and misuse: The budget rose, but so did theft

Zemaj accuses Vitia of incompetence and misuse: The budget rose, but so did theft

Armend Zemaj, a former health minister and LDK lawmaker, has said that healthcare is not a priority for this government.

According to him, as the healthcare budget has grown, so has what he called theft.

Të lidhura

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Zemaj said waiting lists in Kosovo have grown longer and that, although the budget for medicines has increased, shortages have worsened. He also cited an increase in tenders for medicines, a lack of medical supplies and growing irresponsibility.

Accusing Vitia of incompetence, mismanagement and misuse, Zemaj said the budget is 300 percent higher, while the prices of cancer medicines have risen by 300 percent.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 14:53

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