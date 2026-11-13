Elmi Aziri: Not one Albanian among 80 people hired at Kumanovo Hospital

Albanian League MP Elmi Aziri said in a Facebook post that Kumanovo General Hospital has hired 80 people, but none of them is Albanian.

According to Aziri, the figure is more than an employment statistic: it points to a troubling lack of fair and adequate representation in a public institution.

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He stressed that Kumanovo is a multiethnic city and that Albanians play an important role in its demographic, social and economic life. For that reason, the MP said, it is unacceptable for the staff of an institution serving all citizens not to reflect that reality. Aziri said fair and adequate representation is not a privilege, a political favor or a matter left to the discretion of those in charge, but a constitutional principle and an obligation for institutions.

The MP wants to know how 80 people could have been hired without a single Albanian among them, what criteria and procedures were followed, whether the principle of fair and adequate representation was applied, and who is responsible for the situation.

Aziri added that Albanian citizens are not seeking preferential treatment, but equality, dignity and equal opportunities. He emphasized that public institutions belong to all citizens and that silence will not resolve the situation. According to him, transparency, institutional accountability and concrete steps are needed to correct this imbalance, because equality is demonstrated by real representation in institutions, not by political statements.