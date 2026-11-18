More than 1,000 cows roam freely in Kriva Palanka – call for urgent session to resolve the crisis

The long-standing issue of unsupervised cows roaming in Kriva Palanka has sparked new tensions among political forces. Members of the Municipal Council from VMRO-DPMNE are calling for an extraordinary session to present a clear operational plan.

MP Emil Spasovski has leveled accusations against the mayor, Sashko Mitovski, describing his stance as evading responsibility and shifting the burden onto other institutions.

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According to Spasovski, municipal authorities have a legal obligation to remove the animals from public areas and relocate them to suitable locations, in coordination with the Food and Veterinary Agency.

Of the more than 1,000 cows estimated to be roaming freely, only about 100 head have been collected so far.

This situation has persisted for more than ten years. The municipal emergency headquarters has appealed to the Government with a request to declare a state of crisis for a 30-day period, aiming to engage additional resources and secure a lasting solution.