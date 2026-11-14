Merdare: More than 8 kilograms of undeclared silver found hidden in a washing machine

An attempt to smuggle precious metals was stopped by Kosovo Customs at the Merdare Border Crossing Point. A vehicle inspection led to the discovery and temporary seizure of around 8.274 kilograms of undeclared silver, estimated to be worth between 8,000 and 10,000 euros.

In a statement, Kosovo Customs said the silver was discovered on Saturday in a van with foreign license plates. The vehicle was transiting through Kosovo, traveling from Belgium to a neighboring country.

Të lidhura None found

Based on preliminary suspicions, the van was sent for scanning, which revealed signs of possible irregularities in its cargo.

A further inspection uncovered the undeclared silver, which had been placed in the upper part of a used washing machine. According to Kosovo Customs, the way the goods were concealed meant the appliance had to be dismantled to identify them.

The items found included six silver investment coins, each weighing one kilogram, and a silver bar weighing one kilogram. Two plastic tubes were also discovered, each containing 20 silver coins weighing 31.1 grams apiece.

The silver had a purity of 99.9 percent and a total weight of around 8.274 kilograms.

After the goods were temporarily seized, the case was referred for further investigation and the relevant customs offense procedures, in accordance with current legislation.

Kosovo Customs expressed its gratitude to the United States of America and the U.S. Embassy in Kosovo for their help in strengthening its technological and operational capabilities.

The institution highlighted the importance of modern scanning technology provided through this cooperation. The statement noted that the technology had directly helped uncover this case, as well as other instances of irregularities and attempted smuggling.

Citizens were urged to report any suspicions or irregularities by calling the toll-free number 0800 500 95.