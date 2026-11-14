A cave containing hundreds of remains of giant Ice Age bears has been discovered in the Italian Alps

A previously unknown cave in Italy’s Dolomites has revealed hundreds of bones and skulls belonging to giant bears that lived during the Ice Age.

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Mountain guide Kurt Walde discovered the cave, located at an altitude of more than 2,850 meters above sea level. To enter it, he had to make a very difficult climb and descent across almost vertical terrain.

Inside, the beam of Walde’s flashlight illuminated hundreds of skeletal remains, including skulls and bones. They are believed to belong to an extinct species of cave bear known as Ursus ladinicus, which is thought to have died out around 24,000 years ago.

Bears in this family could weigh up to 1,200 kilograms and grow to around three meters long. Previous studies indicate that their diet consisted mainly of alpine vegetation, grasses and leaves.

Until now, Conturines Cave was the only site where remains of Ursus ladinicus had been confirmed. The new discovery could significantly change scientific understanding of these giant mammals and the environment in which they lived.

Christian Terzer, head of the Department of Archaeology, has visited the cave and said he was astonished by the quantity of remains. He says there are hundreds and hundreds of bones there, and the number of specimens may be far greater than the number found at Conturines.

Researchers have also been intrigued by the location of some isolated bones on large rock formations. It is not yet known whether they ended up there through natural processes or whether people entered the cave thousands of years ago.

Given the significance of the discovery and the difficulty of reaching the site, authorities have taken protective measures. A gate has been installed at the entrance and other areas have been sealed off to prevent unauthorized access and damage to the remains.

Scientific studies are expected to resume in June 2027, when teams of specialists will begin a detailed analysis of the findings.

Paleontologists hope to find more complete skeletons, which could help them reconstruct the animals’ appearance, family relationships and behavior. Analyses of DNA, teeth and geological formations could also reveal information about the Alpine ecosystem tens of thousands of years ago.

According to the BBC, scientists have not ruled out the possibility that the cave also contains remains of other Ice Age animals.