Ismet Beqiri on developments in the LDK: Loyalty requires criticism and accountability

Ismet Beqiri has also joined the debate over the situation within the Democratic League of Kosovo. In a lengthy post, he stressed that belonging to the LDK does not oblige anyone to turn a blind eye to mistakes or approve every decision to prove their loyalty.

According to Beqiri, a genuine connection to the party is demonstrated by speaking up, voicing opposition and demanding accountability whenever developments take a wrong turn.

Të lidhura None found

He recalled that the LDK’s rise was not an overnight process, but the result of the sacrifices, commitment and hard work of people who stood by the party even during its most difficult periods. In this context, Beqiri described as painful the sidelining and disregard that, he said, these very contributors are facing today.

He directed strong criticism at those who, as he put it, have not secured a single vote for the party, made no genuine contribution and were absent when the LDK most needed support. Beqiri considers it unacceptable that these people are now lecturing those connected to its history, and says that before judging the work of others, they should consider what they themselves have done for the LDK.

For Beqiri, an even greater concern is the lack of response from the party itself. He noted that the LDK, which once clearly expressed its positions and exerted influence over every political development, now often gives the impression that it no longer has the courage to respond and fulfill the role expected of it.

Describing the LDK’s historic contribution to Kosovo’s state-building as undeniable, he emphasized that past achievements cannot serve indefinitely as an excuse for present shortcomings and failures.

In his view, calls for unity are at odds with the departure of the people who built the party. Beqiri also stressed that respect cannot be demanded without recognizing others’ commitment, and change cannot be claimed without first being willing to change oneself.

He argued that the LDK has people who have made a contribution, a history and values, but what it lacks is the courage to pay attention to criticism, appreciate the work that has been done and face reality.

In conclusion, Beqiri stressed that no one should treat the LDK as personal property. In his view, it should remain the shared home of everyone who has contributed and continues to contribute to it.