Mendi Qyra: In our first year, we paid off 2.5 million euros in debt and moved projects forward

Struga Mayor Mendi Qyra says that during the first year of his term, the municipality paid off millions in debt, tax collection reached 70%, and infrastructure projects were carried out.

According to Qyra, the municipality paid off 2.5 million euros in old debts that had brought it to the brink of bankruptcy. He said most infrastructure projects are nearing completion.

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Among the works he mentioned were those on Kolektorska Road, Tourist Road and the road to AS camp. The replacement of asbestos pipes is also nearing completion, he said. Qyra stated that all these projects are about 80 percent complete.

Struga residents, meanwhile, have differing views on the mayor’s work so far. One resident said he hopes things are moving in the right direction and that the aim should be to improve residents’ lives, simplify administrative procedures and resolve issues involving the municipal administration.