McAllister raises concerns about Albania in the European Parliament: A technical government could boost confidence in free elections

Recent political developments in Albania were discussed today at a meeting of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs. The committee’s chair, David McAllister, said he had received numerous troubling messages about the situation in the country.

Speaking about the protests, McAllister said Albanian citizens had taken to the streets to protest against abuses of power, growing corruption and rising living costs.

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He also drew attention to the towers built in Tirana, raising concerns about the origin of the money invested in them and the possibility of money laundering.

According to McAllister, a technical government could give citizens hope and greater confidence that elections will be free and fair. He added that it would also reassure civil society, ease the rhetoric surrounding the protests and political tensions, and help bring about peace.