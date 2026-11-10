Without state aid after losing his mother to cancer, 17-year-old fined after protest receives more than 120,000 euros in support

Without state aid after losing his mother to cancer, 17-year-old fined after protest receives more than 120,000 euros in support

Erind Goçlari, 17, lost his mother to cancer in 2018, when he was still a child. He now lives with his father, brother and sister in difficult financial circumstances.

To help the family, Daniel Nikolla has launched a fundraising campaign in England. He says the home they live in urgently needs renovation.

Të lidhura

None found

The campaign description says Erind took part in protests against Prime Minister Edi Rama, where demonstrators called for his resignation. After attending a protest, the State Police fined him 5 million old lek, or around 500,000 new lek. The fine is equivalent to approximately £4,600.

Nikolla says the 17-year-old cannot afford to pay the fine. A BalkanWeb report published on November 8 also raised concerns that he could not afford it.

Contributions to the family have exceeded £119,000, around 12.8 million lek, surpassing the initial target of £85,000. According to the organizer, the money will go toward renovating the home so Erind and his family can live in normal conditions. The campaign description says that, after facing financial hardship, the family is asking only for a decent home.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 17:47

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