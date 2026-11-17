Erion Veliaj’s lawyer, Plarent Ndreca, has called for institutional investigations into claims made public by the mayor of Tirana that he was threatened in the name of Edi Rama during a meeting in prison with Justice Minister Toni Gogu.

Ndreca said the prime minister has a constitutional obligation to request that the situation be verified and not take sides before the claims raised by Veliaj have been investigated.

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“Veliaj has made his claims public, and the prime minister has a constitutional obligation to investigate this situation. No side should be taken before an investigation is conducted. It is the constitutional institutions that have the obligation to verify the situation, the way access was gained, how the meeting took place and what was said. We have stated our truth, and if there are claims regarding this truth, the institutions are the ones that can investigate them. The fact that they are not investigating, and that they have not responded to our request for an investigative commission, shows that we did not submit the initial request for an investigative commission without reason, because the secret document needs to be verified, there needs to be a public confrontation and a public statement, and Mr. Veliaj has taken responsibility for making his statements. The fact that these requests are being ignored and that there is silence means that the problem is not with Veliaj’s statement, but somewhere else—with those who are failing to act and investigate what we have requested publicly,” the lawyer said.

He also revealed that they have complete information about how and why the meeting between Veliaj and Gogu took place, but stressed that the prosecution has an obligation to gather this evidence.

The lawyer stressed that he had publicly conveyed what his client had stated, while assigning responsibility for clarifying the matter to the institutions.

“We have complete information about what happened, how it happened and why it happened. We have this information, but the prosecution must gather it. I have conveyed what my client said, and if the prime minister is concerned about the truth, he should have launched an investigation into his minister. The fact that no investigation is being conducted does not place responsibility on Mr. Veliaj. The institutions have the evidence and should take action and reveal the truth, but not by attacking Mr. Veliaj’s lawyer,” Ndreca said.