Former KLA fighter from Buroja: The ruling against Thaçi is an injustice to all Albanians

Naim Shabani, a former member of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), has rejected the verdict issued today in The Hague against former President Hashim Thaçi and his co-defendants.

Speaking to KosovaPress in Buroja, Skenderaj, Thaçi’s birthplace, Shabani said that, in his view, the Specialist Chambers and the Prosecutor’s Office had wronged not only the former KLA leaders but the entire Albanian people as well.

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“I consider the ruling unjust. The judges and prosecutors have committed a great injustice against the former leaders of the KLA and against all Albanians. For me, this is an unjust court, and the ruling constitutes a grave injustice,” Shabani said.

Deeply affected by the ruling, the former KLA soldier called on Albanians in Kosovo and around the world to respond to what he described as the unjust treatment of former KLA members.

“I call on all my people, wherever they are in the world, to stand up against this injustice. I do not know what steps should be taken, but we cannot remain silent. We did nothing to deserve being convicted in The Hague. Where are Karadžić and Slobodan [Milošević]? How many Serbs have been punished? Only two people. Meanwhile, we are being convicted one after another for our country, homes and people. In this way, the entire Albanian people have been convicted, even Albanian land—not just the four individuals. We committed no crimes and attacked no one in our territories, lands and homes. They came, attacked us and massacred our families. Do the judges take these facts into account? This is madness and a great injustice,” Shabani said.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague found former President Hashim Thaçi guilty and sentenced him to 17 months in prison for criminal offenses related to obstructing the administration of justice.

The ruling was made public today, November 17, 2026, by Judge Christopher Gosnell.

In the same case, former director of the Kosovo Intelligence Agency (KIA), Bashkim Smakaj, and Fadil Fazliu were each sentenced to 12 months in prison. Because of the time they had spent in pretrial detention, their sentences are considered served.

Former Justice Minister Hajredin Kuçi was sentenced to one month in prison, suspended, while former mayor of Malisheva, Isni Kilaj, was acquitted.

This trial concerns charges of obstructing justice and is separate from the other proceedings against former President Thaçi, which relate to war crimes.