EU imposes new sanctions on Russia, targeting more than 100 individuals and entities

The European Union has approved another package of measures against Russia. The new list includes more than 100 individuals and organizations accused of supporting the war against Ukraine, spreading propaganda or carrying out cyberattacks.

Among the entities targeted are the Social Design Agency, a Russian propaganda agency, several prominent figures in the Russian media and the pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16). The group is accused of attacking government institutions and critical infrastructure in Ukraine and EU countries.

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The measures also target Tatjana Kim, Russia’s wealthiest businesswoman and owner of the online commerce platform Wildberries.

The Council of the EU said that her platform facilitates the supply of military goods and dual-use products to the Russian army. The package also includes around 50 Russian banks and financial institutions, as well as companies from China, the United Arab Emirates, the Seychelles and Oman linked to the transport and trade of Russian oil through the so-called shadow fleet.

The measures include asset freezes, bans on economic transactions and travel restrictions for those listed. The EU aims to continue exerting economic and political pressure on Moscow, even as new peace negotiations are underway.

Meanwhile, Brussels is preparing its 22nd package of sanctions, which is expected to be adopted before the end of the year.