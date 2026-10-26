Matthew Perry’s sister recounts his battle with addiction: “We feared the ‘Friends’ wedding would be the only one we would see

For the first time, Mia Perry has spoken publicly about her brother’s suffering, his years-long battle with addiction and her disappointment with the people who, in her view, should have protected him. In Netflix’s new three-part documentary, she also shares memories of the “Friends” actor’s funeral.

The televised wedding of Chandler Bing and Monica Geller, one of the most romantic scenes in the 10 seasons of “Friends,” was experienced differently by Matthew Perry’s family. In 2001, as it was being filmed, the actor’s relatives feared it might be the only wedding of his they would ever see.

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In the documentary “The One About Matthew Perry,” Mia says that members of both families went to the set to watch the moment when Perry and Courteney Cox, who played Monica, exchanged vows on screen.

“He was going in and out of rehab. Both families came to see him get married. It was a very significant event for us,” she recalls.

Although the scene was part of a television series, the actor’s emotions were real. Mia says there was a sincere but platonic bond between Perry and Cox, formed over their years of working together.

After that televised ceremony, no one could know what the future would bring. The actor was trying to maintain his personal relationships while battling a destructive addiction.

“The truth we didn’t say out loud was: Could this be his wedding?” Mia recalls.

Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was found unconscious in his hot tub, while an autopsy determined that the cause of death was ketamine.

Mia, who was 14 years younger than the actor, had not previously spoken about his problems. The two relatives had a very close relationship, and Perry had also given her power of attorney to represent his interests.

According to his sister, the actor’s difficulties with alcohol began at an early age. When he was 14, he had consumed an entire bottle of alcohol.

His childhood was also affected by the separation of his parents, actor John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Langford, which occurred when Matthew was only one year old. He grew up with his mother in Canada and, at the age of five, traveled alone by plane to visit his father in Los Angeles.

“He spoke about a feeling of emptiness. When he was younger, he had difficulty finding a place where he felt comfortable,” Mia says.

Even the huge success of “Friends,” the series that began in 1994, could not resolve his personal problems. During the filming of “Fools Rush In” in 1997, Perry was involved in a jet-ski accident and was given painkillers.

Producer Doug Draizin has said that the medication gave the actor a feeling of euphoria. Perry later became dependent on prescription drugs, including Vicodin, and entered rehab that same year.

Mia says she initially did not understand the true extent of the problem, but over time she saw how difficult it was for her brother to stay away from substances.

“His first anniversary of being alcohol-free always coincided with the time of my birthday, but he never managed to reach it,” she recalls.

Over a period lasting more than three decades, the actor entered rehab 15 times and attended around 6,000 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. According to Mia, he spent more than $7 million trying to overcome his addiction.

“It’s a staggering figure. It shows how desperately he was trying to stay sober,” she says.

Perry’s opioid addiction left him in critical condition in 2018. He fell into a coma and, according to his sister, doctors gave him only a 2% chance of survival.

At the time, Mia had become a mother and wanted her brother to be there for her child. For that reason, she admits that she was angry with him.

“I was angry with him. I told him: ‘You did this to yourself. I’ve just had a baby and you’re supposed to be his uncle,’” she says.

Despite her anger, Mia did not leave his side and visited him in the hospital every day. She was beside the actor when he woke up, and the first words he said to her were: “Hey, sister.”

Perry remained in the hospital for about three months before he was able to leave. The health consequences were severe and included the need to use a colostomy bag.

“He aged 20 years in three months,” Mia recalls.

The actor took part in the “Friends” cast reunion in 2021, but his physical condition was visibly fragile. To treat depression and other problems, he underwent ketamine treatment.

Mia, who works as a therapist, was not convinced by this treatment approach.

“As a therapist, I was skeptical about using a substance to treat a substance-related disorder,” she explains.

When Perry published his memoirs in 2022, his sister believed that he was finally going through a good period.

“He was the happiest I had ever seen him,” she says.

However, investigations after his death revealed that some of the people who were supposed to care for him had financially benefited from his condition.

Personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, who had known Perry for around 30 years, as well as two medical professionals, Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia, supplied him with quantities of ketamine greater than his medical needs required, according to the criminal case.

The substance was also obtained through intermediaries, including Erik Fleming and Jasveen Sangha, known by the nickname “The Ketamine Queen.”

Iwamasa’s betrayal was particularly painful for Mia.

“Ken had known my brother for 30 years. He knew what he was fighting. The level of betrayal we felt was extraordinary,” she says.

According to her, the assistant had the option of quitting his job or informing the family about what was happening.

“I felt as though I had been deeply deceived,” Mia adds.

Iwamasa was sentenced to three years and five months in prison for conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Three other people were also sentenced to prison, while Mark Chavez was sentenced to eight months of house arrest.

Despite the difficult years, Matthew Perry’s bond with his “Friends” co-stars remained strong until the end.

Mia says the funeral was small and attended by family members and close friends. Later, the show’s five other main actors arrived together.

She had not seen them for more than 20 years. Jennifer Aniston approached her first and hugged her tightly. Then all the actors stood beside Matthew’s coffin, held each other’s hands and cried together around it.

The documentary “The One About Matthew Perry” is expected to offer further testimony about the actor’s private life, his immense success and his long struggle to break free from addiction.