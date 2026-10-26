Maqedonci: 209 recruits have joined basic military training in the KSF

Minister of Defense Ejup Maqedonci announced that 209 new recruits began basic military training today at the Doctrine and Training Command of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF).

According to him, the start of this phase of training comes just a few days after 515 young men and women were formally sworn in and became members of the KSF.

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In a Facebook post, Maqedonci said that the new recruits would acquire the military knowledge and skills they need, which they would later put to use in defending the country.

He emphasized that ongoing recruitment, education and military training offer young people opportunities for professional development and to contribute to Kosovo’s security.

Maqedonci also underscored that investments are focused not only on armaments and modern equipment, but also on training military personnel, describing this as the foundation of a professional force ready to face the challenges of the future.

The minister wished all the recruits success as they pursue their military careers.