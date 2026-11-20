Massive Russian air attack with nearly 100 missiles and around 400 drones, three bridges in Kyiv closed after strikes

Ukraine’s Air Force announced that during the latest offensive Russia launched nearly 100 missiles and around 400 drones, making it one of the largest operations since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

During the night attacks, Russian ballistic missiles struck three strategic bridges over the Dnipro River in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, causing casualties and considerable damage.

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Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said three people lost their lives in the attacks, while 15 others were wounded. According to Ukrainian authorities, the targets hit were the Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge, the Darnytskyi Bridge and the Southern Bridge. All three were closed to traffic, causing major difficulties in the movement of residents.

Klitschko asked residents to avoid private vehicles and travel into the city only when necessary. He also confirmed damage to an important critical infrastructure facility, while seven members of medical personnel were wounded during the attack.

The Russian offensive also extended to other Ukrainian cities. In the western city of Lviv, two people were killed during an attack that targeted a railway station. Meanwhile, in Kharkiv, four people were wounded after Russian drones struck a hospital and a residential area.

This attack on Ukrainian infrastructure came just days after Ukraine carried out a major operation against the Crimean Bridge, causing serious damage to its road section.

The bridge, built by Russia to connect Russian territory with the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014, is of great strategic and military importance for supplying Russian troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the operation had been prepared for several weeks, while Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow’s retaliation would be “much more painful.”

The Crimean Bridge, inaugurated personally by Putin in 2019, has been used by Russia to transport troops and military equipment to the peninsula and front-line areas. The latest attacks show a further escalation of the conflict, in which strategic infrastructure, transport and urban areas continue to be targeted by military strikes.