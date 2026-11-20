Lethal injection execution in US turns into torture, 70-year-old suffers 63 minutes before being pronounced dead

A 70-year-old death row inmate in Texas spent more than an hour on the execution gurney during a lethal injection execution that turned into a long and painful process.

Reynaldo Denes was executed on Friday at the Huntsville prison, but from the very beginning the process encountered obstacles. According to the Associated Press, prison staff had difficulty finding suitable veins for placing the two intravenous lines needed to administer pentobarbital, the drug used in lethal injection executions.

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Throughout the process, the 70-year-old moaned, screamed in pain, and prayed to God for relief from his suffering. He complained continuously, and the execution ended only after 63 minutes from the moment he was strapped to the gurney.

The 70-year-old’s final prayers: “Take away my pain”

Witness accounts from the execution chamber indicate that Denes initially said he wanted his relatives to know that the last 30 years of his life had been a blessing because he had come to know God’s love.

He then addressed the prison warden and asked him to proceed with the procedure. But as soon as it began, the 70-year-old started screaming in pain.

He was heard saying “The pain! Keep going! Keep going!” and then kept praying to God without pause to take away his suffering.

“Let me go, Father,” he repeated several times, pleading not to be left to suffer in that condition.

At one point, Denes complained of severe pain in his right leg, which he described as a cramp. Some of his last words were: “I don’t think this is normal. Take me, Father. Don’t let me suffer like this.”

Reports indicate that he then began to emit moans and sounds similar to snoring, which gradually faded. His breathing slowed more and more until the process came to an end.

Denes was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m., one minute after he was checked by a physician, exactly 63 minutes after he had been strapped to the execution gurney.

Prison authorities insisted that the execution was carried out in accordance with state protocols.

Prison spokesperson Amanda Hernandez confirmed that the team had encountered difficulty finding suitable veins. After several failed attempts, the intravenous needles were placed in the inmate’s left leg and the left side of his neck.

Hernandez did not give the exact number of unsuccessful attempts, but emphasized that the points where the intravenous lines were ultimately placed were in accordance with state rules.

She also expressed doubts about Denes’s complaints of pain, claiming that he had begun complaining even before the drug was administered and had mentioned pain in areas where no intravenous line had been placed.

When asked whether the inmate might have exaggerated his suffering, Hernandez replied that from the authorities’ perspective nothing unusual had occurred and that similar cases had been encountered before.

The murder for which Denes was convicted

Reynaldo Denes had been convicted of murdering diamond dealer Janos Schutz, who was found shot multiple times in his Houston office in January 1996.

The crime occurred during a robbery, and Denes was found guilty of murder.

His execution has turned attention back to the problems that can accompany the use of lethal injections in U.S. prisons.

This case follows that of Krista Pike, who on October 1 was given two doses of pentobarbital but did not die and fell into a comatose state. Her lawyers claimed that the drug had not entered her bloodstream properly but had pooled in her hands, causing burns and blisters on her skin.