Jakup Krasniqi enters third day of stay in Pristina, near family and under strict security measures

Jakup Krasniqi, former Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, entered the third day of his visit to Kosovo on Friday, following permission granted by the Specialist Chambers in The Hague for compelling humanitarian reasons.

During the first two days of his stay, he spent time with his family at the family home in the Velania neighborhood of Pristina. Also, images from this visit have been shared.

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His visit is taking place under strict security measures and is accompanied by the EULEX mission.

On Thursday, November 19, after several hours at home, Krasniqi left in EULEX vehicles and was taken to the mission’s facilities in Pristina.

It is expected that his visit to Kosovo will last a total of four days, during which he will have the opportunity to be with his family, according to conditions set by the Specialist Chambers.

The Specialist Chambers have confirmed that the authorization was granted for compelling humanitarian reasons, but they have not made public other details about the specific circumstances.

Krasniqi’s stay is temporary and is being carried out under the supervision of the relevant authorities, and it is expected to end after four days.

We recall that Jakup Krasniqi is part of the group of former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army facing judicial proceedings in The Hague.