Massive landslide in Italy leaves around 50 people and two social communities isolated

The situation caused by heavy rainfall continues to worsen in several parts of Italy, particularly in Tuscany. A large amount of earth and mud has collapsed onto Via di Calabbiana, in the hilly area of Pistoia, cutting off traffic.

As a result of the landslide, around 50 people and two social communities have been left isolated. After inspecting the site, Mayor Giovanni Capecchi described the event as a major landslide.

Të lidhura None found

Authorities confirmed that no one was directly involved in the incident and that no homes were affected.

Capecchi said officials are assessing how to manage the emergency, while their main concern is ensuring medical assistance for the isolated residents.

Municipal police have begun recording the names and contact details of people in the blocked-off area so they can monitor their needs and provide assistance if necessary.

Restoring traffic and finding alternative routes to reconnect the area with the rest of the region are the local authorities’ main priorities. Particular attention is being paid to residents in difficult circumstances or in need of ongoing care.

Representatives of the municipality, technical services, Civil Protection and local police are at the scene. Authorities say the situation is being monitored continuously.