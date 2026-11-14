Kosovo Police step up security measures for the Kosovo-Israel match

For the international football match between Kosovo and Israel, part of the Nations League and scheduled to take place today at 3:00 p.m. in the capital, the Kosovo Police have drawn up a special operational plan to ensure security.

Security measures began when the Israeli team arrived in Kosovo. As part of these measures, police have arranged an escort for the visiting team and are monitoring the movements of players and staff along the designated route during their stay in the country.

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The operation will continue on match day. The escort’s passage may involve restrictions or temporary interruptions to road traffic, so authorities are calling on citizens and drivers to be understanding.

Public order operations will be carried out in cooperation with and with the support of the Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK), with the aim of ensuring security before, during and after the match.

Police also reiterate the FFK’s requirements that fans arrive at the stadium on time and do not bring prohibited items or dangerous objects, including items and materials containing prohibited content. They must have their ticket and identification document with them when entering.

“In carrying out its duties and exercising the powers established by law, the Kosovo Police will work to maintain public order and safety, ensure protection and prevent any potential incidents. To this end, it will cooperate with the FFK and the companies engaged to provide security. The Police thank citizens for their cooperation and understanding in the interest of public safety, and invite them to call 192 with any information or to report any incident,” the statement said.