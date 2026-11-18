Germany’s largest bank, Deutsche Bank, has once again come under scrutiny after more than 15 million internal documents were made public. These materials highlight questionable business practices, weaknesses in anti-money laundering mechanisms, and controversial ties to influential clients.

International media outlets such as Der Spiegel, ZDF, The New York Times, and Financial Times have analyzed these documents, which contain over nine million emails, reports, and internal notes.

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The reports show that the bank ignored internal warning signals about risky business relationships. The documents also shed light on connections with Russian oligarchs, as well as long-term dealings with Jeffrey Epstein and U.S. President Donald Trump.

In addition, the documents mention suspicious tax optimization schemes for wealthy clients, transactions in the arms industry, and the holding of accounts for donations to the German AfD party, despite internal objections within the bank. The publication of this information had an immediate effect on the stock market.

The value of Deutsche Bank shares fell by as much as 6.2 percent, making it the temporary biggest loser on the DAX index. However, the bank itself has downplayed the significance of these revelations, stressing that the cases date back to past periods and that no major financial consequences are expected.