Mark Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, has released the full autopsy photographs and images of the cell where the American financier was found dead, bringing renewed attention to the mystery surrounding his death in 2019.

These images have reignited debates over the circumstances of Epstein’s death. He was found dead in August 2019, just weeks after his arrest on charges of sex trafficking of minors.

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According to the Daily Mail, the photographs show dark, reddened marks on both sides of Epstein’s neck, as well as an injury extending near the ear. These injuries have become the subject of analysis by forensic expert Michael Freeman.

Freeman, who has been examining the photographs since November 2025, claims that the shape and distribution of the injuries do not match a suicide scenario.

“The pattern, distribution and high number of injuries cannot be explained by a suicidal hanging,” he told the New York Times.

In another interview with CBS, the expert added that the marks on the neck did not look characteristic of a hanging case.

“When we saw the photographs, this was not what we expected to see,” he said.

According to Dr. Freeman, one of the key points is the Y-shaped form of the marks on Epstein’s neck. He argues that this shape is not typical of injuries caused by suicide.

The expert also draws attention to the presence of two distinct marks on the neck, which, according to him, are at different angles from each other.

“During a suicide there is no mechanism that would create a second, lower mark,” Freeman argued.

Another element he sees as essential is a torn piece of orange fabric found in Epstein’s cell. He indicates that it was a tight ligature, with two knots and shaped like a loop, which could have exerted pressure on the back of the neck. According to Freeman, if this fabric is compared with the documented injuries, it could explain how the marks were created.

He also mentioned possible injuries to Epstein’s face and left shoulder, which, in his reading, could be linked to a physical altercation.

“Taken together, all of these are more consistent with a homicidal strangulation from behind, using a tight knotted cloth ligature,” the expert concluded after analyzing the photographs.

It is worth noting that Dr. Freeman did not personally examine Epstein’s body, and his analysis is based only on autopsy and crime scene photographs.

Beyond the autopsy images, the released photographs also provide a more detailed view of the cell where Epstein spent his final hours. They show medications scattered on the top bunk, torn orange sheets, a prison slipper on the floor and the CPAP device he used while sleeping.

In some of the photos, a defibrillator is also visible, used during attempts to revive him after he was found unconscious. Investigators also documented a loop-shaped ligature, with a measuring tape next to it to record measurements. In other images, pieces of sheets are seen hanging from the bunk bed ladder.

However, Dr. Freeman’s claims conflict with the official forensic medical conclusions. Dr. Kristin Roman, the doctor who performed Epstein’s autopsy, has stated that the examination revealed no signs of a struggle and that no injuries suggesting a physical conflict were found on his hands.

She has explained that the injury observed on Epstein’s arm may have been caused by convulsions during the hanging process. According to her, fractures of the thyroid cartilage in the neck were consistent with a hanging.

“The pattern of his fractures was that of a hanging,” Roman said.

She has argued that injuries caused by sustained pressure during hanging have a different pattern from those caused by manual strangulation of the neck.

This is not the first time the official conclusion on Jeffrey Epstein’s death has been called into question. In 2019, his brother Mark Epstein hired forensic pathologist Michael Baden to review the case. Baden also raised doubts that the injuries found could have been more consistent with homicide than suicide.

On the other hand, the official medical examiner classified the death as suicide. A 2023 report by the Office of the Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Justice identified a series of serious failures at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

According to the report, negligence, violations and failures in the performance of duties by Bureau of Prisons staff gave Epstein the opportunity to take his own life.

In early 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice also released about three million documents related to the Epstein case, including hours of footage from the prison, as part of efforts to document the circumstances of the event.

Nevertheless, neither the release of the documents nor the new images have silenced the questions. Even Miami Herald journalist Julie K. Brown, whose 2018 investigations helped bring the Epstein case back to the attention of authorities, has expressed reservations about the circumstances of his death. She has described the event as “crazy” and said that “many things don’t make sense.”

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead on August 10, 2019, in his Manhattan cell while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors. He had ties to powerful figures in politics, business and entertainment, among them Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

To this day, the official conclusion of U.S. authorities remains suicide. The claims of independent experts and the new interpretations of the photographs do not constitute definitive proof that Epstein was killed.