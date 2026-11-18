Socialist MP Erion Braçe raised a series of concerns during the Assembly session on the 2027 draft budget, calling for the dismissal of ministers who put the implementation of the state budget at risk.

In his speech, the criticism focused on the failure to meet public spending, the lack of reforms in industry, the concentration of the economy in a few sectors, and the need for changes to the pension system and health care financing.

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From the Assembly podium, Braçe described as unacceptable the situation that has been repeating for years, when budget revenues are met while planned spending remains partly unexecuted. He stressed that he does not accept the government putting the budget at risk and that this failure to carry out spending, despite meeting revenues, is unacceptable.

The Socialist MP recalled that a year earlier he had also asked that ministers who fail to carry out planned spending leave the government. He stressed that no one owes them for their inability and ignorance in using public money effectively, and even less for abusing it. According to him, anyone who endangers the implementation of the budget and poses a serious risk to it has no reason to remain in government.

Another concern he raised related to the state of industry. Braçe called for a full reform of this sector and criticized the current development model and numerous abuses. He said that with the natural resources the country has, it cannot continue with industrial decline; a radical intervention is needed to stop the crisis caused by this model and scandalous abuse.

Braçe also dwelt on light industry and businesses that produce with customer-supplied materials for export. He noted that the government constantly asks these enterprises to change their business model, but offers neither the suggestions nor the necessary support to bear the costs of this transformation. In this regard, according to him, a concrete easing measure would be exempting them from customs duties on raw materials.

As for agriculture, the Socialist MP acknowledged that funding has increased compared with previous years, but stressed that a long-term strategy for land use and support for farmers is missing.

Braçe’s strongest warning related to the concentration of the economy in the tourism and construction sectors. He stressed that economic growth, income and employment are increasingly relying on these two sectors, creating dependence on a limited number of entrepreneurs, who are turning into the only employers. According to him, this concentration of economic power can also affect political representation, through the control that large employers exercise over their employees.

He warned that currently party leaders, and not the vote, appoint the holders of power, such as ministers, MPs, mayors, councillors and directors. It would be grave, Braçe stressed, if the rich, who are concentrating workers’ incomes, were to determine their mayors and their MPs through economic power and control over workers.

His criticism also touched on local government financing. The Socialist MP said that municipalities’ dependence on government transfers and on the infrastructure impact tax undermines local autonomy and poses a problem for democracy, as well as for territorial development and environmental protection.

On pensions, Braçe noted that compensation for pension incomes has tripled or quadrupled, but insisted that these compensations must be made sustainable, as part of the pension amount, through a reform that guarantees the sustainability of the pension scheme.

On health care, he called for a budget that fully covers all the sector’s needs, including the list of medicines. Braçe added that the medicines list must be freed from dependence on an oligarch, without turning the state into a monopolist for the supply of medicines.