A week after the Assembly, Rama convenes Tirana socialists on Saturday: what is expected to happen

A week after the Socialist Party Assembly that brought developments within the socialist camp, Prime Minister Edi Rama convenes the Tirana Assembly this Saturday, 21 November. He will be accompanied by the two newly appointed co-chairs of the Socialist Party in the capital, respectively Albana Koçiu and Ervin Demo.

The focus is expected to be on organizing the upcoming local elections, where Tirana is certainly the most important municipality.

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With the May 9 electoral race drawing ever closer, last week’s assembly and this Saturday’s meeting mark the beginning of the organization of socialist structures as part of the electoral process, as well as the first step toward possible names aiming to lead the country’s 46 municipalities.

A week earlier, Prime Minister Rama decided to dismiss Erion Veliaj from the leadership of the Tirana Socialist Party, appointing in his place Ervin Demo and Albana Koçiu as co-chairs. At the same meeting, Rama removed Elisa Spiropali from all leadership positions in the party, leaving her as an ordinary member, and did the same with Veliaj’s lawyer, Plarent Ndreca.