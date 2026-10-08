Marathon plenary session today: KAYO inquiry commission, territorial reform, interpellations with 4 ministers—here’s what’s on the agenda

Marathon plenary session today: KAYO inquiry commission, territorial reform, interpellations with 4 ministers—here’s what’s on the agenda

This Thursday, Parliament’s plenary session will take place at 10:00 a.m., with an agenda comprising 18 items. The main issues include administrative-territorial reform, four interpellations with ministers and the establishment of an inquiry commission into the state-owned company “KAYO”.

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The proceedings will open with the approval of the minutes from the October 5 meeting, followed by the relevant announcements.

Afterward, Minister of the Interior Ervin Demo will respond to an urgent interpellation requested by a group of deputies from the Democratic Party Parliamentary Group.

The agenda will then continue with two interpellations addressed to Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Enea Karakaçi. The requests for them were submitted by deputies Ermal Pacaj and Tedi Blushi, respectively.

The fourth interpellation will be held with Minister of Finance Petrit Malaj, at the request of deputy Tedi Blushi.

Deputies are also expected to discuss the draft law “On the administrative-territorial division of local government units in the Republic of Albania”, one of the issues expected to attract particular attention during the session.

Other legislative initiatives include the ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of the Profession of Lawyer.

The agreement with North Macedonia on establishing joint border crossing points and conducting joint controls will also be reviewed, along with amendments to the laws regulating banks and the payment system.

The agenda also includes amendments to the law on environmental protection and the draft law on geographical indications for artisanal and industrial products.

During the same session, amendments to the legislation on trademarks, patents, utility models and supplementary protection certificates will be reviewed.

One of the planned decisions concerns the establishment of a parliamentary inquiry commission, which will examine the legality of the activities of the state-owned company “KAYO” sh.a.

The review will cover cooperation agreements, as well as the production, import, export and trading of weapons, ammunition and military equipment.

At the conclusion of the proceedings, the draft decision on changing the composition of Parliament’s standing committees will be discussed. Deputies will also be able to raise issues outside the agenda.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 08:12

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