Bangladesh faces measles epidemic, 1,140 children have died since March

The measles epidemic in Bangladesh has caused the deaths of at least 1,140 children since March. Six new victims were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the toll to this level, local health authorities announced, according to the UNB news agency.

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Data from Bangladesh’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) show that at least 222,313 children have so far been identified with measles or with symptoms related to the disease.

Children are the group most affected by the outbreak, while the health system is facing the consequences of the disease’s wide spread.

Measles is considered a particular threat to children who have not been vaccinated. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), up to 95,000 people worldwide could die from the disease each year.

Most of the victims are children under the age of five who have not received the vaccine or have completed only part of the recommended doses.

Although measles spreads easily, vaccination remains the main way to avoid severe forms of the disease and loss of life.