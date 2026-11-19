The Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans Organization has raised its voice over the delays in the process of amending the Law on Specialist Chambers, warning that if this process is not completed quickly, mass protests will be organized across the country.

Through a press release, the organization appeals to the governing majority and all political forces to overcome party interests and carry this issue through to the end without further delay.

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“It cannot be tolerated that an issue of this weight remains hostage to political conflicts or influences from the international factor. The executive and the parliamentary majority must understand that they have an obligation to act and not allow deadlocks to block the finalization of this process,” the statement says.

The KLA War Veterans Organization also stresses that it is unacceptable and unfair for such a delicate issue to be used to deepen political divisions or to incite clashes between parties.

The organization demands that the amendments to the Law on Specialist Chambers be passed through an urgent procedure, in the shortest time allowed by parliamentary rules and institutional mechanisms.

We recall that the vote on the Law on Specialist Chambers was scheduled for today, but the plenary session of the Assembly of Kosovo was postponed without a new date. Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced earlier that a new draft law on the Specialist Chambers is being prepared, while the initial draft is expected to be ready within the next week.

Kurti said that the working group tasked with the state strategy for former KLA leaders will soon submit the proposal for the new legislation.

During his speech in the plenary session, the prime minister stressed that key institutions and parliamentary parties are taking part in this working group, while legal specialists have also been involved in preparing the documents.

He noted that the text of the new law must be drafted carefully, in line with the Constitution and the legal framework of Kosovo, before being sent for review and approval. Kurti also added that his stance toward the Special Court has remained unchanged since the spring of 2015.