Magistrates call for a special police force and a mechanism to protect them from threats

One year after judge Astrit Kalaja was murdered inside a courtroom, the Union of Judges, the National Association of Judges and the Association of Prosecutors of the Republic of Albania have called for new measures to ensure security at justice institutions.

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In their joint statement, the organizations said that courts and prosecutors’ offices still lack a dedicated police unit to provide security, even though a year has passed since the tragic incident.

They said that no mechanism has yet been established to assess threats against magistrates and ensure their protection when they are at risk. A new legal framework for the security of justice institutions is also lacking.

The organizations are calling on state institutions to establish a dedicated police unit for courts and prosecutors’ offices, put in place an effective system to identify and assess threats, and protect magistrates who are under threat, along with their family members.

Another request is the adoption of a comprehensive legal framework to regulate security at justice institutions and ensure that judges and prosecutors can perform their duties without pressure.

These demands were presented in a joint statement published one day after the anniversary of Astrit Kalaja’s murder. On October 6, 2025, the judge was shot and killed in the courtroom while carrying out his duties.

The Union of Judges, the National Association of Judges and the Association of Prosecutors are also calling for Kalaja to be granted the status of “Martyr of the Homeland,” and for his family and children to receive special institutional support.

The organizations said that magistrates’ previous requests for measures to support the family of the murdered judge have gone unanswered.

The statement stresses that protecting magistrates is not a privilege, but a fundamental condition for citizens to be able to seek justice without fear or influence.

The organizations conclude their appeal with a warning that the state must not wait for another life to be lost before taking action, reiterating the need to strengthen security for judges, prosecutors and justice institutions.