An event for the Serbian elections halted in North Mitrovica, Agim Rexhepi: Kosovo’s authorities must enforce the law

The Kosovo Police intervened to halt a gathering at a school in North Mitrovica after suspicions arose that the activity was election-related and linked to Serbia’s parliamentary elections.

Të lidhura None found

Former investigator Agim Rexhepi told “Bota sot” that the case should be analyzed based on the law, the institutions’ powers and the guarantee of the rights of the Serb community.

According to him, when a political activity directly connected to the elections of another state takes place on Kosovo’s territory, the country’s institutions have an obligation to verify its nature and compliance with the laws in force.

Rexhepi stressed that the Kosovo Police said it had operational information about an election-related activity, while the participants described the gathering as an educational activity. For this reason, he believes the focus should not be on the ethnic affiliation of those present, but on the organizers, the content of the activity and the legal basis on which it was held.

He emphasized that the authority of Kosovo’s institutions must be present in every part of the country’s territory. According to Rexhepi, halting such an activity should not be interpreted as an action against the Serb community, but as the equal enforcement of rules for all citizens and political entities operating in Kosovo.

“Kosovo is a state, and its institutions must exercise their authority throughout the entire territory. Serbia’s election-related activities in Kosovo may be seen as part of the consolidation of institutional authority, particularly in the north. However, every intervention must be clearly grounded in law and must be proportionate and transparent, so as not to create the impression that the target is the Serb community rather than a specific political activity,” he said.

Rexhepi distinguished between the rights of the Serb community and the political activities of another state on Kosovo’s territory. He insisted that the rights of this community must be respected and guaranteed, while political activities must be subject to Kosovo’s laws and regulations.

Commenting on whether the incident constituted another step in extending Kosovo’s sovereignty, the former investigator said that the exercise of state authority could not be assessed solely through police actions.

“In this particular case, the Kosovo Police exercised its authority in a public institution in North Mitrovica, and the activity was halted without incident. This shows that institutional authority is also being exercised in this part of the country,” Rexhepi said.

He added that sovereignty is also consolidated through the functioning of institutions, the rule of law, the provision of public services, the protection of community rights and the building of trust among citizens.

In conclusion, Rexhepi called on the institutions to exercise caution, act transparently and respect the principle of proportionality, with the aim of avoiding unnecessary tensions and preserving the trust of communities.

According to him, every intervention must be based on evidence and a legal foundation, while public communication must be clear. He also stressed that the Serb community must understand that the measures are not directed against it as a community, but against specific activities that violate the rules in force.

“The aim should be to have greater enforcement of the law, functioning institutions and security in northern Kosovo, rather than new tensions. The state strengthens its authority not only by intervening, but by acting fairly, lawfully, proportionately and equally for everyone,” Rexhepi concluded in comments to “Bota sot”.