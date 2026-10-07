They don’t work for me” / Trump warns he may fire consultants, including one who helped Berisha in elections

Donald Trump responded to reports that two of his political advisers, Chris LaCivita and James Blair, had taken on consulting engagements in Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, ahead of the elections.

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In a post on Truth Social, the U.S. president clarified that neither man is part of his permanent staff, but instead works as an outside consultant. He said he could end his cooperation with them if it is confirmed that a conflict of interest exists.

Trump stressed that he was unaware of the other clients for whom LaCivita and Blair work and said he would seek information about their engagements.

“Chris LaCivita and James Blair are outside consultants. They do not work for me, except in the capacity of outside consultants,” he wrote, adding: “I will ask them, and if there is a conflict of interest, I will fire them immediately.”

According to the president, the advisers may work with other clients, just like other political consultants in Washington.

The reports that prompted Trump’s response said that LaCivita and Blair had traveled to Republika Srpska ahead of the elections and provided advice to authorities there. Sources familiar with the agreement said that each had been paid hundreds of thousands of dollars through a Washington-based law firm hired by the Republika Srpska government.

LaCivita has previously also played a role in Albanian politics. He advised Sali Berisha and the opposition camp as part of a team of American consultants who contributed to Berisha’s political strategy for the 2015 elections.

The Associated Press listed LaCivita among the key figures in Donald Trump’s campaigns who became involved in helping Berisha in Albania.