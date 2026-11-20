Macron calls from Berlin for reconsideration of Ukraine’s NATO membership

The Berlin summit was marked by a strong statement from French President Emmanuel Macron, which drew the attention of those present.

Speaking before the media, Macron stressed that “the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership must be reopened.”

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He linked this stance to the importance it holds for the security of the European continent, noting that Ukraine possesses a powerful and well-equipped army, according to Reuters reporting.

Also attending the meeting were two special envoys of US President Donald Trump for the Ukrainian issue, Jared Kushner, who is also his son-in-law, and Steve Witkoff.

Macron appreciated their presence, saying they had the opportunity to exchange views with both White House representatives during the summit proceedings.

In the official photograph taken at the Berlin Chancellery, alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, other leaders who openly support Ukraine also appeared.