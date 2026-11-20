Four men found guilty in the United Kingdom for sexual abuse of a woman drugged by her husband for 13 years

A serious case has shocked public opinion in Britain after four people were found guilty of sexual abuse against a woman. For more than a decade, her husband had secretly drugged her and offered her for sexual relations with strangers, without the victim’s knowledge.

The verdict was delivered on Tuesday at Winchester Crown Court, according to reports by the Daily Mail.

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Philip Young, 50, a former Conservative councillor in Swindon, had previously pleaded guilty to 56 criminal offences, including the rape and drugging of his wife, Joanne Young, at their home in Swindon, Wiltshire.

According to the prosecution, he would put his wife to sleep with drugs and then invite other men through platforms such as Craigslist, Grindr and Fab Swingers to abuse her without her knowledge. During the investigation, it was discovered that Young had recorded 480 intimate photos and videos of the woman on 200 different occasions, and had published such material online on at least 500 occasions.

The investigation began after authorities were notified in 2023 that he had uploaded extreme pornographic content to the internet.

The jury found Norman Macksoni, 48, guilty of rape; Richard Wilkins, 62, guilty of rape and sexual assault; Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, guilty of sexual assault; and Mohammed Hassan, 38, guilty of sexual assault. Meanwhile, Dean Hamilton, 47, had earlier pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assaults.

CPS prosecutor James Foster said this is the first case in the United Kingdom in which a jury has examined and convicted an organised, drug-facilitated sexual abuse scheme carried out by the woman’s own husband.

Joanne Young, who waived her right to anonymity, left the courtroom with tears in her eyes but smiling at police officers.

She said the abuse destroyed the life she knew and that the person she trusted most in the world betrayed her in the cruelest way. According to her, the impact has been devastating for her and her children, and she stressed that what happened to her was not the act of one person alone, because others were invited and chose to take part, which makes them jointly responsible.

Joanne asked the government to review consent legislation as a priority, so that women have proper protection in the future.

Judge Mr Justice Saini praised her for her extraordinary courage throughout the legal process. A police officer was seen crying as they left the courtroom. The defendants were told they must expect severe prison sentences, which will be handed down on 21 and 22 December.

The case was compared to the well-known case of Gisele Pelicot in France, whose husband drugged her and invited around 50 men to abuse her. Pelicot also waived her anonymity. British police sought help from French investigators to build the case.