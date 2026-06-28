Macedonia, electronic services on the national portal increased from 120 to 352

The Minister of Digital Transformation, Stefan Andonovski, presented a report on the two years of work of the ministry he leads, emphasizing that the goal of digital transformation is to provide citizens with faster and more accessible services.

According to him, one of the first and most important interventions was focusing on the national portal uslugi.gov.mk. He said this portal had been conceived as the central digital gateway for state services, but for years it had remained insufficiently developed and underused.

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Andonovski underlined that the situation has now changed. According to him, the number of electronic services on the portal has increased from 120 in 2024 to 352 in 2026, representing an increase of 193 percent.

He also stated that the monthly number of services issued has risen from 1,354 in 2024 to 13,435, which translates into an increase of 892 percent, or nearly nine times more services provided.

The minister announced that the number of users has also increased from 110,000 to 267,000, while the total number of submitted requests has gone from 64,000 to 340,000.

He also stressed that the electronic exchange of data between institutions has increased and that citizen service centers have also been expanded.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 11:09

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