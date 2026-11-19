Vetëvendosje Movement MP Arbreshë Kryeziu-Hyseni has reacted after a Serbian nationalist song was performed at the opening night of the European Commission’s Enlargement Forum in Brussels, demanding a political apology to the citizens of Kosovo.

During her speech in the Kosovo Assembly session, she said that this song is not simply a folk melody, but according to her it represents the irredentist project of Slobodan Milosevic, which ended with mass expulsions and massacres in Kosovo.

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Kryeziu-Hyseni stressed that performing the song without lyrics does not diminish its meaning, and she placed responsibility for the message conveyed on the organizing institution.

She recalled that last Sunday, at the opening of the enlargement forum organized by the European Commission in Brussels, the song “Oj Kosovo, Kosovo” was performed at a concert titled “Melodies of Unity.” According to her, this is not simply a folk melody without an address, but the anthem of Milosevic’s irredentist project, of Gazimestan and of the abolition of Kosovo’s autonomy, a project that brought mass expulsions, massacres and around 1,600 missing people, whose fate is still unknown.

Regarding the instrumental performance, she said that this does not diminish the message, because in the Balkans everyone knows the words of this song. She pointed out that the Commission attributed responsibility to the musicians, but according to her, in diplomacy the responsibility for the message always belongs to the host, and institutional accountability cannot be delegated. Therefore, she said they expect a political apology to the citizens of Kosovo and a clarification on how the song was selected and who approved it.