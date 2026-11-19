Shiroka Pula: Independence and role of the Ombudsperson key for democracy and human rights

Today, on the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Ombudsperson, the conference “The role and importance of the Ombudsperson’s recommendations” was held, attended by the President of the Republic of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka Pula.

During her speech, she described the Ombudsperson as the voice of citizens and the defender of their rights and freedoms.

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The President stressed that in a democracy, legal guarantees for human rights are not enough; they must be continuously protected, in every situation.

She praised the Ombudsperson’s recommendations, describing them as calls for action, responsibility, and improvement. According to her, implementing these recommendations helps build trust in institutions and strengthen the rule of law.

President Shiroka Pula stressed that strengthening the independence and role of the Ombudsperson is essential for democracy and the protection of human rights.

At the end of her speech, she emphasized that the goal should be for every citizen to enjoy their rights without being forced to seek protection, while institutions act responsibly, so that as few people as possible need to turn to the Ombudsperson.