The first professional driver’s licenses were distributed today at the Civil Registration Agency (ARC) under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Enver Dugolli described this as an important step also for improving administrative procedures, giving citizens the opportunity to be certified as professional drivers.

Të lidhura None found

He added that this process is the result of inter-institutional cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Internal Affairs, through the Civil Registration Agency, and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, with the aim of offering more efficient services and easing procedures for citizens.

All citizens who wish to obtain a professional driver’s license must submit their applications to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. After all procedures are completed, the professional driver’s license is personalized through the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

With the issuance of this document, alongside regular and international driver’s licenses, an international professional standard in this field is also met.