Kamberi before Serbian MPs: Albanians’ rights are not bargaining chips, nor are they exchanged for posts

Shaip Kamberi, the Albanian MP in the Serbian Parliament, has said that equality and the rights of Albanians in the Preševo Valley cannot be turned into an issue to be resolved through bargaining or political compromises.

During his speech in the Serbian Assembly, Kamberi underlined the Albanian community’s readiness for dialogue and cooperation with the new parliamentary majority, but not by sacrificing their fundamental rights.

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“We can discuss the manner, pace and institutional instruments for solving problems. However, the right to equality itself is not a subject of negotiations,” Kamberi told Serbian MPs on Wednesday.

He pointed out that the demands of Albanians in Preševo, Bujanovac and Medveđa are not new at all, but are issues that have remained unresolved for more than three decades.

According to him, despite changes of governments and parliamentary majorities in Serbia, the essential problems related to the Albanian community continue to remain unanswered.

Kamberi called for the implementation of previous agreements, including the Seven-Point Plan and the 2022 Action Plan.

Among the main demands, he mentioned the representation of Albanians in state institutions, the police and the judicial system, recognition of diplomas from Kosovo universities, economic development of the Preševo Valley, and an end to the passivization of addresses.

He also insisted on improving education in the Albanian language, providing textbooks, respecting the official use of Albanian, and unblocking the fund that the Albanian National Council receives from Kosovo.

The Albanian MP also criticized the treatment that Serbian institutions have given Albanians over the years, stressing that they have often been perceived as a security risk.

“For decades on end, Albanians have very often been seen through the lens of security prejudice, political suspicion and historical mistrust. Not infrequently, they have been treated as unwanted, as a problem to be kept under control, and even as a kind of ‘eternal enemy’,” he declared.

Kamberi stressed that political changes in Serbia must also be reflected in the stance towards national minorities, especially Albanians.

He warned that Albanian representatives’ attitude towards the new parliamentary majority will depend on concrete actions to fulfill rights, not on promises or political colors.

“We will be ready to support any initiative that helps democratize society, strengthen institutions and advance the rights of all citizens. We will support European integration,” Kamberi said.

Nevertheless, he ruled out the possibility of replacing Albanians’ demands with political benefits.

“We will not retreat from our principles, we will not give up on previously reached agreements, and we will not allow the realization of rights to be exchanged for political posts or symbolic gestures,” he stressed.

Closing his speech, Kamberi delivered a message to Serbia’s institutions and parliamentary majority.

“We are not coming to ask for a place in power. We are coming to fight for the place of Albanians in the institutions of this state,” Kamberi concluded.