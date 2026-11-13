LSDM: Slaveski publicly acknowledged consulting Mickoski on the Alta Bank decision

LSDM has repeated its accusations against Hristijan Mickoski over the Alta Bank case, claiming that he is defending the bank with increasing panic as questions about responsibility in the case mount.

According to the party, Trajko Slaveski publicly acknowledged that he made the decision after consulting Mickoski. LSDM says an investigation is under way in Serbia, that Alta Bank has gone bankrupt and that its owner has been detained. The party adds that 380 million euros are under investigation and that there are also suspicions of money printing.

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In its statement, LSDM also claims that citizens in Macedonia cannot access their money, while Mickoski and Slaveski, it says, are trying to cover up the scandal to avoid responsibility.

The party says Mickoski’s greatest fear is the truth that will emerge from the documents concerning Alta Bank’s entry into Macedonia. According to LSDM, the documents will shed light on the origin of the capital, transactions and accounts, and will prove the bank’s links to what the party calls Vučić’s criminal cartel. LSDM accuses Mickoski and Trajko Slaveski of bringing Vučić’s money laundering into Macedonia by bringing in Alta Bank.

LSDM calls on prosecutor Nenad Saveski to remain silent no longer and to act immediately on the criminal complaints the party has filed. It considers governor Trajko Slaveski directly responsible and says there are reasonable grounds to suspect negligent performance of official duties, as well as abuse of official position and authority in approving the bank’s takeover and carrying out supervision.

In the same statement, the party asks why the necessary checks were not carried out on owner Davor Macura and the source of the capital, which it says is reportedly linked to crime and drugs. LSDM also seeks an explanation of why the risks were not assessed.

The party calls on Saveski to impose precautionary measures, including temporarily suspending Trajko Slaveski from his duties, to prevent interference with witnesses and the destruction of documents and evidence. According to LSDM, the prosecution must show that it acts independently and in accordance with the law.