Zajkova accuses government: Millions for party expenses and polls, but not for students or the protection of women

Zajkova accuses government: Millions for party expenses and polls, but not for students or the protection of women

PLD leader Monika Zajkova accused the government of finding millions for party expenses and marketing while saying it has no money for students or the protection of women.

Speaking on the program “Argument”, Zajkova, who is also a member of parliament, said Macedonia has enough resources to become a well-run and prosperous country. According to her, there would be money for everything if order were restored, a system of accountability were put in place and funds taken from the people were returned to the budget.

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Discussing student protests and the subsidy of just 140 denars for a meal, she called it extremely cynical for the government to lecture young people on good manners while, in her view, breaking its own laws. Zajkova said PLD has already filed a lawsuit over the failure to adjust the student meal allowance.

“The prime minister cannot use such descriptions when we know what life is really like. The main issue is not just wages, but the system we are building. We have a perverse system where, beyond the theft, no one is held accountable and we do nothing else,” Zajkova said.

She disputed the claim that the state treasury lacks funds, citing public spending on hundreds of unnecessary positions, deputy directors, supervisory boards, 26 national coordinators and thousands of official vehicles. Zajkova added that more than 370,000 euros had recently been spent on polls alone.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 11:07

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