KFOR completes crowd and riot control exercise

KFOR completes crowd and riot control exercise

The “Kelly’s Heroes 2026” exercise has concluded successfully at Camp Kelly, with troops from Germany, Hungary, Italy and Romania serving in the Kosovo Tactical Reserve Battalion (KTRBN) taking part.

KFOR said the exercise focused on crowd and riot control procedures. Its aim was to strengthen interoperability, coordination and operational readiness among troops from the participating countries.

Të lidhura

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The training included realistic scenarios involving ground vehicles and aircraft. According to KFOR, KTRBN personnel demonstrated that they can operate together as a multinational force while maintaining high standards of professionalism and teamwork.

KFOR said the exercise reflects the mission’s continued commitment to a safe and secure environment for everyone living in Kosovo and freedom of movement for all communities, in line with its long-standing United Nations mandate.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 11:07

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