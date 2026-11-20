Democratic Party chairman Sali Berisha has accused Prime Minister Edi Rama and Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku of obstructing the necessary medical treatment for Erion Veliaj, who has suffered a leg fracture.

In a public reaction, Berisha describes this stance as inhumane and accuses the prosecutors on the case of silence. He calls on international institutions, including the OSCE, the UN and the Red Cross, to intervene without delay to guarantee Veliaj proper medical care.

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According to Berisha, the lawyer of prisoner Erion Veliaj and, most recently, Veliaj himself, through a letter addressed to Belinda Balluku — whom he calls “Lubi Balluku” — have denounced that she and Rama are not allowing the necessary intervention for the broken leg, as a form of punishment because Veliaj refused to hand over the Municipality of Tirana to “their favorite,” Arbër Hajdari.

Berisha says that with this behavior toward a prisoner with a shin fracture, “the infamous duo Lubi and Edvin Balluku” — where he calls Belinda Balluku “Lubia” and her brother Edvin Balluku “her tall Pallosh” — are showing that they want Erion Veliaj to die as soon as possible. He condemns this stance with the greatest force, describing it as “of the blackest, most bestial standards, of the bastards of the Hoxhaist block-men.” He also accuses the prosecutors of an absolutely inhumane stance, calling their silence part of a “state crime.”

Finally, Berisha asks the Anti-Torture Committee, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE, the UN and the International Red Cross to act urgently to ensure the lawful treatment of Erion Veliaj, whose life he considers at high risk because of what he calls “the bestial duo Lubi and Edvin Balluku.”