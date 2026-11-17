The chairman of the Social Democratic Initiative, Fatmir Limaj, has reacted to the Special Court’s ruling in The Hague concerning former President Hashim Thaçi, calling on Kosovo’s institutions to review the functioning and mandate of the court.

In a Facebook post, Limaj described the decision as another injustice and expressed concern about the way justice is being administered, in his view, in the name of Kosovo.

Të lidhura None found

“Another injustice, another reason to seriously raise the issue of the justice being administered in the name of Kosovo,” Limaj wrote.

According to him, justice cannot be measured solely by the announcement of a court ruling, but must be based on the principle of equal treatment for all parties.

“Justice is not merely the announcement of a judgment. It requires impartiality, integrity, equality of the parties and the application of the same standards to everyone,” he said.

Limaj stressed that every judicial process must ensure the right to a defense, an impartial assessment of the evidence and full respect for the criteria related to a fair trial.

He called on the institutions not to ignore concerns regarding the conduct of proceedings in The Hague and to take concrete steps.

“Kosovo cannot remain merely a spectator. Our institutions must assume the responsibility that belongs to them. Parliament must act, the law must be reinstated and a serious debate must be opened on the future and mandate of this Court,” Limaj wrote.

In conclusion, he said that Kosovo needs true justice, dignity and institutions that protect the interests of the state.

Fatmir Limaj’s reaction came after the decision by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague, which sentenced Hashim Thaçi to 17 months in prison in the case related to obstruction of the administration of justice.