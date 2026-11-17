Fadil Fazliu to be released after The Hague ruling, son’s message: Ideals cannot be defeated by prison

The Specialist Chambers in The Hague sentenced Fadil Fazliu to 12 months in prison in a case related to obstruction of justice.

However, he will be released immediately after the hearing concludes, as the time he has spent in pretrial detention will count toward his sentence.

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After the ruling was announced, his son, Fahri Fazliu, responded with a message of support for his father. He stressed that sentences cannot shake people who remain faithful to their ideals.

“No prison can stop a person who believes in his ideals and stands unwavering on the path of the homeland, for which he has sacrificed everything.

History honors those who remain faithful to their ideals, face every challenge with dignity and always move forward with their heads held high,” Fahri Fazliu wrote.