Eugen Cakolli of KDI has reacted to the decision to sentence former President Hashim Thaçi to an additional 17 months in prison for obstructing justice.

According to Cakolli, this sentence will be served separately from the 25-year sentence handed down in the main case. If both judgments remain in force, Thaçi’s total sentence will reach 26 years and 5 months in prison.

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Cakolli also expressed concern about how time spent in pretrial detention will be calculated. He noted that it has not been clarified whether the period spent under the second arrest warrant will be deducted from the new sentence.

In his reaction, Cakolli wrote that today’s decision added 17 months to Thaçi’s prison sentence for obstructing justice. According to him, the judge ruled that this sentence be served separately from the 25-year term in the main case, bringing the total to 26 years and 5 months if both court decisions remain in force.

He considers the issue of calculating time spent in pretrial detention particularly problematic. Since December 5, 2024, Thaçi has been held under a separate arrest warrant in the obstruction of justice case. This means that more than 23 months have passed under the second arrest warrant, while the sentence handed down now is 17 months.

Cakolli pointed out that, for two other people convicted in the same case, it was clearly stipulated that time spent in pretrial detention would count toward their sentences, which they have already completed. In Thaçi’s case, by contrast, the sentence was imposed as an additional term, without clarifying how time spent under the second arrest warrant would be calculated.

According to Cakolli, the Court’s rules provide that time spent in pretrial detention be deducted from a sentence. However, the judge appears to have applied the principle that the same period may be credited only once, counting it toward Thaçi’s sentence in the main case.

Cakolli asks: If the second arrest warrant was independent and served as the basis for holding Thaçi in pretrial detention, why will the time spent under that warrant not be credited toward his sentence in the same case?