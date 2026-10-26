Let’s sow chaos”: Manual for the “17 October” movement’s protests in Italy comes to light, here are the recommended clothes

Communications conducted on “Telegram” have become part of investigations into the recent protests and unrest in Italy.

The Italian investigative program “Fuori dal Coro” reported that Youssef Siher, 30, who was detained by the authorities and is suspected of being one of the main organizers of the “17 October” Movement, may have used a “Telegram” channel to distribute operational instructions before the protests took place.

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Among the materials examined was a PDF document titled “Revolution: Instructions for Use.” According to the report, it provided guidance on so-called civil disobedience, also inspired by the 2011 Egyptian revolution in Cairo’s Tahrir Square.

The document also included advice on the clothing and equipment protesters should have. The list mentioned keffiyehs, hooded sweatshirts and kitchen gloves, which were presented as protection against the heat generated by tear-gas canisters.

According to the same report, the channel also served as a space for finding people to take on various roles in the organization. Graphic designers were sought to prepare posters, along with photo and video operators and individuals who would handle first aid, slogans and megaphones.

As the protests drew nearer, communications in the group allegedly escalated into increasingly aggressive language, including insults and threats against law enforcement officers.

In the materials published by the program, one of the users wrote that they had to “sow chaos” and create an episode that would remain in people’s memories for a long time. Another stated that violence would be unavoidable.

The report also mentions conversations in which questions were raised about people who could obtain smoke bombs, homemade bombs and other rudimentary explosive devices.

The content of these materials has raised suspicions about how the protests were organized and the possible involvement of people who took part in the online communications. However, determining the specific responsibilities and charges against the suspects falls to the competent authorities, in accordance with the principle of the presumption of innocence.